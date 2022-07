STRAHUJE SE DA NEMA PREŽIVELIH: Pilot aviona koji se srušio u Grčkoj dobio dozvolu za prinudno sletanje UBRZO MU SE IZGUBIO TRAG!

Meridan flight #MEM3032 took off from Nis at 18:36 UTC time. At 19:30 UTC time it made a U-turn over the Aegean Sea. We received the last signal at 19:47:39 UTC time. The transponder was reporting an altitude of 350 feet, about 36 km from Kavala Airport in Greece. pic.twitter.com/eqI5FePn8W