MOĆNI KINESKI RAZARAČ ZAPRETIO JAPANU: Grupa od četiri broda za 12 dana oplovila najveća ostrva DEMONSTRACIJA MOĆI uoči samita G7

🇨🇳 #PLAN warships have been circling the# Japanese home islands for the last week, according to the Joint Staff Office (JSO) of Japan’s Ministry of Defense.#PLAN Navy guided-missile destroyers CNS Guiyang, CNS Qiqihar, fleet oiler CNS Taihu, Cruiser CNS Lhasa. frigate CNS… pic.twitter.com/ZZbYe6o1BV