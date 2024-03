ELENA OSVOJILA SRCE 93-GODIŠNJEG MILIJARDERA, ŽENI SE PO PETI PUT: Njegova verenica je bila tašta kontroverznog ruskog biznismena

Rupert Murdoch Engaged to Russian Microbiologist Elena Zhukova ▪️ Media mogul Rupert Murdoch, 92, is engaged to 67-year-old Russian microbiologist Elena Zhukova. ▪️ Zhukova, previously married to Russian oil tycoon Alexander Zhukov, is a biologist by profession. ▪️ The couple… pic.twitter.com/r3BKLBDFJW