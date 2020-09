SELA JE OČUHU U KRILO I OSTAVILA SVET U ŠOKU: Malo smo se zabavili sinoć... Volim te tata! Reagovala i majka: Grozno!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know. I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished 🤍 we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday 🖤 love love you dad!

A post shared by brielle (@briellebiermann) on Sep 13, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT