ČUVENI FUDBALER PROTESTOVAO ISPRED BLEROVE KUĆE: Đani Ćurčić ODBIO DA IGRA, a za Dejli Mejl OVIM REČIMA pričao o NATO agresiji

Former #bwfc #avfc #cpfc maverick Sasa Curcic is 46 today. He loved Serbia and women: 💬 I wouldn’t sign for a club even for $15m. But it’d be different if they offered me 15 women from around the world. I’d say ‘Chairman, I’ll make them happy, satisfy them like never before’ pic.twitter.com/8XLGd7Eh1I