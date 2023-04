SIN LEGENDE PARTIZANA JE NEVIĐENO KOŠARKAŠKO ČUDO: Ima samo 15 godina, a igra kao u transu! U pobedi Mege imao INDEKS 40!

Vuk Danilovic with a great game today in the U15 national semifinals in Banjica Mega win vs Konstantin 107-58: 32 pts 10/14 for 2pts 3/5 for 3pts 3/4 FT 5 reb 5 ass 2 stl 1 blk 40 val Here are the highlights: pic.twitter.com/hEw42ms845