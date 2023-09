"NE MOGU DA SHVATIM OVE ODLUKE PEŠIĆA" Poznati novinar u čudu zbog odluka selektora Srbije - jedna stvar mu uopšte NIJE JASNA!

I can't wrap my head around the decisions by Pesic 1) Subs out best offensive player 2) Decides not to foul with the diff of shot & game clock only 3 sec (gets lucky Fontecchio shoots too early) 3) But hey, Bogdanovic is on the bench 4) Not doubling Simone when he was cookin' pic.twitter.com/l3x1RrzZyC