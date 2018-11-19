AKO ZBOG NJIH NE KRENETE U TERETANU, ONDA NEĆETE NIKADA: Ovo je 20 najseksi instruktorki na svetu! Kada pogledate njihove fotke poželećete da ste kao one! (VIDEO)

Bez premca ova društvena mreža je najveća platforma za promociju fitnesa na svetu, i postoji bezbroj trenera i fitnes modela koji snabdevaju potrebnu dozu motivacije za mnogobrojne pratioce.
Kada već provodimo toliko vremena vežbajući motoriku palca, onda je bitno i da zapratimo one koji nas mogu “naterati” da se pokrenemo!
Predstavljamo vam najseksipilnije pripadnice lepšeg pola, top fitnes modele koje smo mi zapratili (sa velikim simpatijama) u nadi da će vam baš one dati taj potreban dodatak energije. Šta čekate, zapratite ih!
1. Kolumbijski fitnes model Anela Sagra.
2. Prezgodna Amerikanka Karina El.
I’ve been spending a lot more time unplugged lately- enjoying traveling, friendships, and being completely present in the moment. 💗✌🏼 • But I feel like in ‘living my best life’ I am relentlessly reminded of the message I want to keep sharing on this platform. ✨☀️ • My mantra is and will always be ‘do it from the inside out.’ Because the world reminds me to keep coming home, to my core belonging- beyond the body-where my mind + soul lives. To feed it nutritious foods, inspiring knowledge, kind words, and train to make it strong and stable. That’s what my muscles represent to me. 💪🏼🏡 • So when people or life throw a few rocks at you, use them to build your monument. Stone by stone, day by day, watch it grow taller and keep on keeping on. It’s been workin for me! ☺️🙌🏻Hope you all are having a beautiful, productive, happy week! 🌸⚡️
3. Fitnes ekspert Ana Viktorija
If you treat an individual as she is, she will stay as she is. But if you treat her as if she were what she ought to be and could be, she will become what she ought to be and could be ❤️ . #annavictoria #bodyloveapp #bodylovebabes #fbggirls www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp
4. Seksi mama Kelsi Vels
So I am traveling with @rpwells and last night at his business event I met an amazing girl who had randomly just downloaded the @sweat app and is getting ready to start PWR! WHAT ARE THE ODDS!? 😁🤗 I was so excited. We chatted about health and fitness and how important it is to move our bodies and take care of our bodies for OURSELVES and our HEALTH, mental, emotional, and physical. She was such a bright light and I left our conversation motivated and empowered. Empowered women really do empower women! We all have so much more in common than we realize.🖤 www.kelseywells.com/app . #pwr #pwrprogram #kelseywellspwr
5. Fitnes model iz Njujorka Džen Selter
6. Lepotica iz Venecuele Mišel Luin
One last one before Miami bound again, ok? 🇸🇪🔜🇺🇸
7. Isklesana Katja Elis Henri
8. Argentinka Valentina Lekeus
🔥 ‼️Favorite LEGS & BOOTY 🍑 EXERCISES ‼️🔥 - Comment below any questions I’ll be here 💁🏼♀️ - 1️⃣ BACK SQUAT: As many of us know, this is the king of all exercises, it has tons of variations and techniques, however if you wanna focus on building muscle and get the most out of this movement focus on staying around 8-15 reps and make sure to go either parallel to the floor or little below parallel. Stance will depend on your focus; narrow stance will make you engage mostly quads and create difficulties you go below parallel if you have mobility issues, recommended stance to begin with is little outside or shoulder width apart. Use a weight you can control for the amount of reps in your routine, the better technique you have the more muscle fibers you engage. 2️⃣ LONG STANCE BULGARIAN SQUATS: Once you have a good balance performing this exercise, it allows you to drop your hips below knee level and have a engagement of your glutes and glute hamstring tie in. Excellent for that saggy under butt area. Suggested reps 8-15. 3️⃣ REVERSE LUNGE W/ SLIDES: The slider removes impact of your knees and removes some tension of your quad, creating more focus in the extension of your glutes. Suggested reps 8-15. 4️⃣ BANDED HYPER EXTENSION W/ FEET POINTING OUTSIDE: Excellent finisher for a glute session also engages hamstring and lower back. Suggested reps 15-20. 5️⃣ SINGLE LEG SQUATTING BANDED ABDUCTION: This one is for real one of my favorites because the resting leg stay engaged in squat position creating a great deal of tension in your glutes and quads. This one is better based on time ON and OFF 30 seconds per leg and rest 30 seconds for 4-5 sets.
9. Bikini i fitnes model iz Portorika Ana Delija
W e e k e n d V i b e s! #HappyFriday ✌🏼 @ana.delia_
10. Model i instruktor Amanda Li
Made you look💋 Wearing @fashionnova
11. Amerikanka Džen Hjuid
12. Lepotica iz Las Vegasa Tana Kogan
13. Atraktivna Ešli Horner
Day 8 ... we were up and ready this morning, but the weather is keeping us at a stand still. Bad storms pushed through TN last night and Mother Nature is continuing to keep us in-mobile till we’re able to safely ride. We are looking for alternative routes, to push us around the storm so we can move into Nashville. We will keep everyone posted!! #AshleyCyclesForCancer #AshleyHorner #Ashletes
14. Trener Heder Marš
@wbff_official Worlds in August...I’m coming for ya!!! Lots of work to put in between now and then but I’m ready to step on stage again! 🙌🏼 @n8fitness is currently killing me with some intense workouts ☠️💀 Leggings are @jfitnesswear HEATHERM15 for discount ❤️ #wbff #wbffpro #domin8 #jfitnesswear #fitgirl #fitness #fit #fitmom #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessmotivation #fitnessjourney #girlswithmuscles #humpday
15. Amerikanka španskog porekla Ensli Rodrigez
Hi. I’m Ainsley and I don’t have 20/20 vision 🤷🏻♀️ I’m 5'4 and I can’t remember the last time I stepped on a scale. There are days I feel great and there are also days where I feel uncomfortable, ugly and not so great. I eat a balanced diet most of the time. I don't count calories, macros or build, bulk or drop at any point during the year. I don't binge all day Sunday and starve myself the other six days. I don't punish myself for having a burger on a Tuesday night. I train hard and workout about 4 days/week but sometimes other priorities supersede. - I have built a LIFE around balance and this mindset stems much beyond the area of health and fitness. I make time and prioritize what is most important to me and no, it’s not always the gym. You may see me munching on cookies or sipping a giant glass of Malbec 🍷 but please don't chalk it up to ‘genetics’ or ‘getting to workout all day’...Because I don't. I am still very much a regular person and will always be a work in progress. Start to change one thing today that will help you live a more balanced, happy, healthy life. Whether it's finding time to call a friend or a brisk walk around the neighborhood, just start. Consistency is key but never sacrifice your dreams or the things you love. What once seemed like a burden will inevitably just feel like a way of living. 🙏🏼 - #WorkHardPlayHard 👉🏼 DM your e📬 for info on my programs 💪🏻
16. Kolumbijka Sonja Isaza
BÍCEPS💪🏽 . 4 series @nitrofitoficial💊🔥
17. Semi Bi
This is as festive as I get for Halloween 😈🤷🏼♀️⠀ ⠀ I didddd, however, have a Butterfinger 🍬 before my Glute workout today! It was a nice little preworkout and definitely put those grams of sugar to good use !!! ⠀ ⠀ Wanna follow the BOOTY workout I did today? 🔥😱 ⠀ ⠀ It’s all up on my story right now 👆🏼 !! Go watch and recreate it tomorrow after the potential candy bingeeee tonight ! 🍬🍫🍭 ⠀ ⠀ Outfit by @ptulaactive. Wearing the Laura Long Sleeve in Eggplant (medium) - it’s a full length shirt but I tied it and pulled it higher for this photo 😂🙈 ... And the Mayra Plush Legging in Black - Medium. Anddd this Burnt Orange babyyy is our new Veronica Sports Bra coming UBERRRRR SOOOOON! 🎃🔥♥️ ⠀ ⠀ Happy Trick or Treating, Instagram Fam! #trickortreat #halloween #halloweennight #pumpkins #spooky
18. Bikini i fitnes model iz Kolumbije Rozana Kordoba
19. Instruktorka iz Los Anđelesa Lulija Danilova
Hey there! Me and my abs just wanted to say hi 🙈💗 . Did you guys watch my meet up video on YouTube? The link is in my bio! Make sure to subscribe 🤗 Q/A video is coming next! . Let me know what do you want me to record next in the comments below 💗 . Subscribe to my website! Link in bio:) . #girlswithabs #fitnessmotivation #fitmom
20. Personalni trener Kasandra Dejvis
When @medalmethod has me do an outdoor workout and my face ends up matching the wall... TAG a friend and get to werk! •Kettlebell sumo/ Goblet jumps •KB sumo/ goblet squats •KB swings •Skaters bodyweight •Lateral shuffles •Side lunges bodyweight •Ladder drill lateral shuffles •Ladder drill in&outs •Ladder drill sumo in&out jumps •Partner KB Swings Song: Sicko Mode- Travis Scott ft Drake
