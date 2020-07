ŽESTOKA PLAVUŠA BOMBARDERKA U TOTALNOM ČUDU: Dade mi čovek 500 funti za smrdljive čarape, za GAĆICE niko ništa ne nudi!

Just “chilling” in the Infrared Sauna @cryospaclinics. 💁🏼‍♀️ . . If you haven’t done infrared sauna yet, I can’t recommend it enough. Not gonna lie, I use to be an avid sauna hater 🤣but infrared is the bomb. Plus CryoSpa Clinics has an iPad with YouTube, Netflix, Stan, Spodify and a heap of other apps to help someone like me who isn’t a huge fan of heat and sweating get through the session so I can reap the full benifits. . . Some of thise benefits include: . detoxification (getting rid of unwanted toxins) weight loss. relief from sore muscles. relief from joint pain. clear and tighter skin. improved circulation. better sleep. relaxation. . . #Recovery #InfraRedSauna #CryoSpaClinics #Blonde #girlswithtattoos #Athlete #Sweat #Hot

