DVA NOVA ČLANA SRPSKOG KOKUSA NA KAPITOLU: Mekinli i Gonzales zastupaće interese Srbije! Mekinli poručio čast mi je!

Over the last 10 days, 4 congressmen have joined the #Serbian Caucus in 🇺🇸Congress! A warm welcome and sincere gratitude to @RepMrvan, @RepBillJohnson, @RepMcKinley, and @RepAGonzalez for understanding the importance of even closer cooperation between 🇷🇸 and 🇺🇸! #SerbiaUS140years pic.twitter.com/KqYiP29BPr