NIŠLIJA, OPTUŽEN ZA PREVARU OD 70 MILIONA DOLARA, IZRUČEN AMERICI! Iz Srbije nestao sa suprugom, koja je MISTERIOZNO preminula

On Feb. 3, pursuant to a request for provisional arrest followed by a request for extradition, Georgian authorities arrested Kristijan Krstic in Batumi, Georgia. The US Marshals Service (USMS) completed the removal of Krstic on 10/30 from Georgia to the Northern District of TX. https://t.co/e9WGyH97t8 pic.twitter.com/HkZAu2OHBi