PUTIN BELIEVED HE'D DISUNITE EUROPE – Swedish Ambassador for Kurir: 'Instead of dividing and ruling, he faces united Europe'

" Russia’s military onslaught on Ukraine – a friendly, democratic Slavic and Orthodox brother nation that posed no threat whatsoever to its neighbour – is a tectonic shift for Europe and the entire world. The man who set the war in motion is experiencing a rude awakening – Russia's President Putin clearly believed the invasion would drive a wedge through Europe. But this time, instead of dividing and ruling, he has inadvertently created the greatest challenge to his hegemony he has ever faced — a united continent. The EU unity and resolve is historic," Swedish Ambassador Annika Ben David said in her interview with Kurir. She welcomes that Serbia voted yes to the United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, adding that she counts on Serbia "aligning itself fully with the EU's restrictive measures against Russia."

Russia's attack on Ukraine is the number one topic in the world. Do you agree with the assessment that this war marked the end of the world as we have known it so far?

"I do. Russia’s military onslaught on Ukraine – a friendly, democratic Slavic and Orthodox brother nation that posed no threat whatsoever to its neighbour – is a tectonic shift for Europe and the entire world. Russia’s war against Ukraine is a flagrant violation of fundamental rules and principles of international law, including the UN Charter, and a direct break with to the rules-based international order. These all forbid changing borders by force. We now see the Russian army deliberately targeting civilians. Most of them are women and children, since most men have been drafted. The recent attacks in Mariupol, on a maternity and children’s hospital and on a theatre where more than 1 000 women and children had sought refuge, are horrific. As a mother, I cannot let go of the picture of a heavily pregnant woman being rescued from the shelling. We now know that neither she nor her unborn baby survived. This use of force has no place in the 21st century. War is never a solution, as people in the Western Balkans painfully experienced at the end of the last century. By putting its nuclear forces on alert, Russia is taking a completely irresponsible path. Sweden and the EU condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s war against Ukraine. We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Our thoughts go to the Ukrainian people who are living through unbearable days and nights. Just three weeks ago, they lived normal lives; going about their day in school, at work, cooking dinner, sorting laundry, watching Netflix, and playing music. Our thoughts are also with the Russian people who bravely demonstrated against the war despite repression, even prison."

foto: Dobrica Mitrović

Could the European Union's response have been stronger in this case?

"The man who set the war in motion is experiencing a rude awakening. Putin clearly believed he could drive a wedge through Europe with the invasion. But this time, instead of dividing and ruling, he has inadvertently created the greatest challenge to his hegemony he has ever faced — a united continent. The EU unity and resolve is historic. We have proven, and continue to prove, the capacity of the EU and its Member States for swift, resolute, and coordinated action. We have come together as one bloc to condemn Russia’s military aggression. We are united in our solidarity and will continue to support Ukraine and its people. Over the past weeks, EU member states including my own country have taken steps that up to then were difficult to imagine."

Is Europe ready to receive refugees from Ukraine?

" Last week, the EU moved to activate the Temporary Protection Directive for the first time. This means that persons from Ukraine will be offered immediate and temporary residence and work permits in EU Member States. The rate of the Ukrainian exodus is unprecedented in recent history. More than 3 million people, mostly women and children, have fled their homes. On 1 March, President of the European Commission Ursula t von der Leyen announced a EUR 500 million to deal with the immediate consequences of the war, including for refugees."

Let us touch on other topics as well. You said that Sweden fully supports Serbia's membership in the EU.

"Sweden is a friend of Serbia. We are proud to host the second largest Serbian diaspora in Europe. We have invested almost 300 million euros in Serbia over the past two decades. These are grants, from the Swedish taxpayers, intended to support Serbia’s reforms on its EU path. Sweden and the EU strongly believe that Serbia belongs to the European family. It is important for us that Serbia becomes a member of the EU. We are convinced that the EU model for democracy, human rights, the rule of law, environment, equality, and economic development is the best agenda for the future for people in Serbia. The EU has continuously been clear that we want Serbia in. We count on Serbia to contribute to the European project, and making a fairer, more sustainable, more secure Europe. A couple of weeks ago, the European Commission unleashed a substantial €3.2 billion investment package to support 21 transport, digital, climate and energy connectivity projects in the Western Balkans. This plan may mobilise additionally investments worth up to 30 billion Euros in 7 years. This is true partnership for modernisation."

foto: Dobrica Mitrović

On living in Serbia 'It's interesting to be a Swedish ambassador to Serbia' foto: Tviter You have been in Serbia for six months. How much did you get to know our country, and what do you like the most? "These first six months have been great. It is extremely interesting and stimulating to be a Swedish ambassador to Serbia. Here we have our second largest embassy in Europe, with a broad agenda and strong support to Serbia’s reforms. We have solid people-to-people ties through the Serbian diaspora; 130 000 people. That is one percent of our population. Serbia is a country of friendly people and fantastic hospitality. The nature is wonderful, and it is easy to travel everywhere. I look forward to discovering the country over the years to come and to contribute to strengthening the ties between Sweden and Serbia."

