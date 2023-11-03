WMG DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY NO. 1 IN SERBIA - Our media are an indispensable tool for a successful national campaign

WMG continues to dominate the Serbian market with 213,600 more users than the second-ranked media group, or 472,608 more than the third-ranked media group, according to data about website readership in Serbia collated by Gemius.

Taking all parameters into account, WMG is still far ahead of the competition - we are first in terms of time our readers spent on our websites, number of open pages, number of visits and number of unique visitors.

In other words, our websites are most visited websites in the country with the most engaged and loyal audience, which is why it is practically impossible to implement a successful national campaign without our media outlets.

We would like to thank everyone who has placed trust in our websites, with Kurir, Mondo and Espresso at the helm, which are constantly among the top 10 websites in Serbia.

foto: Gemius

Starting from March this year, Gemius data is using a new data display interface. This way of displaying data illustrates two key metrics, online reach and time spent on the site (graph: ATS), which shows the true power of brands and media groups in a better and more transparent way. With the parameters presented like this, it is even more obvious how far WMG is ahead of its competition. In October, WMG was not only the record holder in terms of the number of web pages opened, the number of visits and unique users, but 84.93% of Internet users in Serbia spent a total of 1 hour and 11 minutes a month on our websites.

WMG is digital leader in all segments

WMG sovereignly ranks first in the number of pages web opened for the fourth consecutive year. In October, visitors to our online editions opened over 279 million pages, which is 66% more than the second-ranked competitor and 114% more than the third-ranked competitor.

foto: WMG

If we add up the time that Serbian readers spent on WMG websites in September, the result is truly incredible - 537 years and 178 days – or 47 million hours. This means that we are 56% ahead of the second-placed publisher and 79% ahead of the third-placed publisher.

foto: WMG

WMG also dominates in the number of visits to our websites - in September alone, Serbian readers visited our sites over 98 million times, which is 43% more than the second-ranked and 61% more than the third-ranked company on the Gemius list.

foto: WMG

WMG is the number 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of the number of unique users.

foto: WMG

Dominating the NEWS, SPORTS, WOMEN/LIFESTYLE and BUSINESS categories

Looking at the content categories individually, WMG is the obvious leader in the most important segments: news, sports, women/lifestyle and business.

foto: WMG

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING US!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo and Espresso, our specialized brands also participate in the results generated by the WMG media division, which include Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar Ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, National Geographic Serbia, Elle Serbia, Euractiv and others. Sasomanga classifieds is also a member of the WMG family, which has been recording constant growth in the number of placed ads by registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our success - our readers and viewers and all our employees, clients and partners.

*The gemiusAudience research monitors visits to Serbian websites. Over 100 Serbian websites participate in the research, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in online research and measurement, accepted by all relevant media agencies, online media and advertisers in Eastern and Central Europe. The data collated during this so far the only official survey of visits to Serbian websites, are comparable and publicly available at adresi https://e-public.gemius.com/rs .

Original article: https://biznis.kurir.rs/4281226/wmg-digitalna-medijska-kompanija-broj-1-u-srbiji-nasi-mediji-nezobilazni-za-uspesnu-nacionalnu-kampanju