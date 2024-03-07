SERBIA, THIS IS NADA - HOPE FOR HUMANITY! Kurir at the celebration with landlady who built house for her worker Nikola!

Nikola never talked about how difficult his life was. It wouldn't have been known if Nada Obradović, an entrepreneur from Užice, hadn't taken him, her employee, home three months ago

After enduring 20 difficult years of life, Nikola Čolić finally experienced what it means to have a proper roof over his head.

His mother and immobile grandmother lived in a house with a broken roof, water flowing down the inner walls, collapsed ceilings...

His mother and immobile grandmother lived in a house with a broken roof, water flowing down the inner walls, collapsed ceilings...

foto: Z.G.

"I brought him home, and I was shocked when I saw the condition of the house he lived in. I asked him who he lived with, and he told me his mother and immobile grandmother. I insisted on going inside to see for myself. At first, he didn't want to, but I was persistent. When I entered, it was terrible. The roof of the house was broken, ceilings were collapsed, water was running down the walls... Living conditions were terrible," says Nada.

foto: Z.G.

"I also had a difficult childhood." Nada was deeply moved by the scene she witnessed. "I also had a difficult childhood; life wasn't kind to me. When I saw the condition of the house, I discussed it with my husband and son, and we decided to put a roof over the house before winter. So, we first built the house and put the roof, then insulation and facade. When we reached the interior, that's when additional funds were needed for the work to start," says Nada.

foto: Z.G.

He never complained to anyone: None of his colleagues knew how Nikola lived

"He started working for me a year and a half ago. During all this time, he never spoke about his house, about how he lives. No one knew, and according to him, nothing could be seen.” All colleagues rallied to help, as did many other entrepreneurs and craftsmen Nada contacted.

Many companies and individuals pitched in.

1 / 6 Foto: Z.G.

"I'm glad that some companies participated, which were previously led by parents, now inherited by their children, continuing their business. There was no company I approached that didn't respond. Thanks to the donation from the Andrić Craft Centre, heating was installed for the entire house, so Nikola warmed up for the first time in his 20 years," says Nada.

After the completion of the work, Nada organized a lunch as a token of gratitude to friends and everyone who helped in some way, celebrating Nikola's 20th birthday.

foto: Z.G.

1 / 6 Foto: Z.G.

For years, she has been providing assistance for the restoration and arrangement of religious buildings not only in Užice but also in other municipalities.

Kurir.rs

Bonus video:

03:08 OVO TREBA DA ZNATE PRE NEGO ŠTO POZOVETE MAJSTORA Postoji način da uštedite novac kada vam treba POPRAVKA