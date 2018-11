OVI LJUDI NEĆE VIDETI SUNCE NAREDNIH 65 DANA: Pogledajte kako izgleda život u TAMI (FOTO)

Don’t kill me for my Alaskan sunrise obsession. Every day the sunrise and sunset looks different, darker, and I love watching the progression into total darkness. Plus, the view from my ER is like no other. I see this every day, y’all!!!#barrowalaska #alaska #barrowAK #sunrise #snow #travelnurse #travelnursing

