EKSPLODIRAO EVROAZIJSKI BALKAN Tadžikistan i Kirgistan započeli rat zbog kamera za nadzor! Vojska i oklopna vozila jure ka granici

Clashes broke out at the #Kyrgyzstan🇰🇬-#Tajikistan🇹🇯 border region. Mortar shells, heavy machine guns being used. At least 2 soldiers killed, 15 injured. Both countries blame each other for cross border shelling. PMs of countries will meet in #Russia🇷🇺 to discuss the escalation. pic.twitter.com/0wfbNDw7BZ