SLUČAJ ELNAZ HADŽTAMIRI: Iranku pre tri meseca oteli lažni policajci, kanadske vlasti i dalje ne znaju šta da rade

ABDUCTION: Elnaz HAJTAMIRI (TAMIRI) 37 y/o, female, was taken from a home in #WasagaBeach @ approx. 8:30pm, Wednesday. Suspects are 3 males described only as black in a white SUV. Considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Call 911 if you see them. #HurWOPP ^tp pic.twitter.com/KkOCwWS29a