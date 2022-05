OPSADA AZOVSTALJA Brutalan ruski napad fosfornim bombama na poslednje ukrajinsko utočište u Marijupolju VIDEO

an air alert all over Ukraine, phosphorous bombs on Azovstal, a raid on Lviv region and shameful inscriptions on bombs “Kalush, this is what you asked for” ...that's what winning the Eurovision Song Contest cost us, what else do you want to say?#Eurovision #StandUpForUkraine https://t.co/QfWctwfbMh pic.twitter.com/Ov8EGE0ZFH