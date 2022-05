ŠTA SE DEŠAVA SA BOINGOVIM AVIONIMA? Još jedna drama na nebu iznad Indije, Kinezi ga isključuju iz svoje flote VIDEO

SpiceJet’s 737 Max aircraft returns to Chennai after engine snag; plane grounded: hi INDiA New Delhi, May 4 A Boeing 737 Max aircraft of SpiceJet, which was headed to Durgapur from Chennai, had to return after one of the… https://t.co/YBEi73Jo9g | https://t.co/Vhb7EKELqw pic.twitter.com/vwtZxmM9Xn