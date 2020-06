KRISTIJANO RONALDO IPAK NIJE NAJBOGATIJI FUDBALER: Ima jedan anonimus koji je čak 20 puta bogatiji od njega!

23/08/2017 Reposted from @bruneibula - @nfabdofficial - Brunei's manager Ah Chua Bangau praised the national Under-22 team’s depth after their slim 1-0 loss to Singapore in their last 2017 SEA Games match on Wednesday. The defeat meant Brunei finished bottom of the five-team Group A table without a point to their name, but Ah Chua said there were some positives to take from the match at the Selayang Municipal Stadium in Selangor. “We started with all of our substitutes and two of our first-11, and the players who were given the trust to play tried their best - although there were some nerves,” he said. “I am proud of the players because they were able to carry out the tasks handed to them by the coach (Kwon Oh-son). “Singapore launched many attacks but they were saved by our goalkeeper Muhammad Ishyra Asmin Mohd Jabidi, who was named Man of the Match." Full story on our website and facebook. #Brunei #football #NFABD #kl2017 #seagames2017 @kualalumpur2017 Photos courtesy of @infodept.bn

