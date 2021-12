KO MOŽE DA OSPORI MESIJA? U Parizu brane Argentinca posle slabijeg početka: On je genije, 20 godina igra na isti način

🗣️ Leonardo (PSG, sporting director) "Messi and Mbappé have participated in almost all of the club's goals. They are the most decisive. Messi has been adapting but in 2022, with him, we are sure to be more competitive. He is undisputed and can decide any game." (Europe 1) 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/DSrWpdEcDz