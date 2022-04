OVO JE GRUPA SMRTI: Evo dokaza da je naša grupa ubedljivo najjača na Mundijalu!

Average Elo points of teams in WC group (assuming highest ranked teams win the June play-offs), from strongest to weakest: G 🇧🇷🇨🇭🇷🇸🇨🇲: 1888 E 🇪🇸🇩🇪🇯🇵🇨🇷: 1886 B 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸🇮🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿: 1881 D 🇫🇷🇩🇰🇹🇳🇵🇪: 1880 F 🇧🇪🇭🇷🇲🇦🇨🇦: 1865 C 🇦🇷🇲🇽🇵🇱🇸🇦: 1847 H 🇵🇹🇺🇾🇰🇷🇬🇭: 1812 A 🇶🇦🇳🇱🇸🇳🇪🇨: 1792