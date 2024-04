PREMINUO LEGENDARNI FUDBALER KOG SU U ZVEZDI DOBRO ZAPAMTILI! Crveno-bele je zaustavio u borbi za evropski trofej!

#RIP Sándor Müller 🇭🇺⚽️(75) Hungarian midfielder who played twice at the 1982 #WorldCup as part of his 17 caps, the first in 1970. Won the League with @Vasas_FC in 1977. Played 318 times between 1968-80. Also played in 🇧🇪 for @official_rafc & 🇪🇸 for @cfhercules pic.twitter.com/4ByFGm93ko