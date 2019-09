MAMBA MENTALITET: Pogledajte Bogdanovih 183 u 60 sekundi (VIDEO)

A Mamba Mentality with a splash of some “Mike”! Was a nice couple months with @LeaderOfHorde on and off the court representing 🇷🇸... Sweatin on court or studying the game offcourt with a frenetic passion & will to get better each and every day! 🐍🇷🇸 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/264XGH8jy5