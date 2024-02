NIJE REALNO ŠTA ČOVEK RADI! Nestvarne brojke čudesnog Somborca - 96 POENA, 64 SKOKA i 56 ASISTENCIJA za samo šest dana! LUDILO!

Nikola Jokic over his last 4 games since the All-Star break has totaled: 96 points 64 rebounds 56 assists That's a 24/16/14 average, with a triple-double in every game. He becomes the 4th player in NBA history to get 4 straight triple-doubles at least 4 times.#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/GCqBVszTSn