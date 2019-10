SVETSKI ŠAMPION ZABRINUO NAVIJAČE: Hamiltonu dosta svega! Luis poslao misterioznu poruku, a evo šta je napisao

Are you ok Lewis? Please know that people DO care about the world, but they also care very much about you too. Never forget how much of an inspiration you are to so many millions of people. You have helped so many people make really strong, positive changes to their lives and you are an amazing role model to so many others. You alone can not make significant changes to the world. But inspiring even just a few people to change their way of life is a huge achievement and I believe you are already doing this. We love you Lewis!! ♥️ #lewishamilton

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton Fan Account (@24lemoncurd) on Oct 15, 2019 at 4:31am PDT