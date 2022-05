BIO JE PRVI SRPSKI OLIMPIJAC PRE 110 GODINA: Trkao se sa vozom i pobedio, sipali mu OTROV pred trku, prvi je nosio TROBOJKU NA OI

#WW1Olympians: Dragutin Tomašević competed in the men's marathon for Serbia at the 1912 games. He suffered an injury during the race and only finished 37th of 68. In WW1, he served in the 18th Inf. Regt. and was killed in a skirmish with German troops in October, 1915. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/gZDoaJuifg