OGLASIO SE BIVŠI KUVAR RODŽERA FEDERERA: Ono što je rekao za Švajcarca ostavilo je celu planetu u POTPUNOM ŠOKU! (FOTO)

What an honour to have cooked for this legend @davidchang at @opedromumbai last year during the @uglydelicious shoot. His take on cross cultural references and ethnic cuisines are nothing short of thought provoking and inspiring in the same breath #latepost #fanboymoment

