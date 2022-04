KAŽNJENA SA 16 GODINA ZABRANE IGRANJA! Teniserka priznala da je dve godine nameštala mečeve, igrala i sa Olgom Danilović!

https://t.co/LnzKGO7KJL Ksenia Palkina Hit with 16-Year Ban for Match-Fixing: Former world No. 163 admitted to match fixing offenses in 2018 and 2019. Corruption has likely cost Ksenia Palkina her competitive career. Former world No. 163 Palkina has… https://t.co/1tQ7TQ7zIZ