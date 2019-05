NAPALI SU KIM KARDAŠIJAN DA JE IZVADILA REBRA DA BI SE UVUKLA U HALJINU: Starleta se ogolila pred publikom, pa priznala ŠTA JE RADILA na sebi pa izgleda TAKO DOBRO! (VIDEO)

@KimKardashian could not wait to try on the figure-hugging silicon frock that she wore to this year’s #MetGala, which, fun fact, was the first piece that designer Manfred Thierry @Muglerofficial has created for the House in over 20 years. Spun with silk organza and dripping with sparkling crystals, the Mugler number was made to mimic the wet shirtdress that Sophia Loren wore in the 1957 film Boy on a Dolphin. Getting into the waist-whittling look was no small feat. First, Kardashian had to be laced into a corseted bodysuit that was custom-made by Mr. Pearl, widely acknowledged as the world’s foremost corset-maker. Tap the link in our bio for a behind-the-scenes look at her entire getting ready process. Directors @ggggbone @foxnhound DP @jessdunlap Sound Chris Bennett, Jesse Stormo

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on May 8, 2019 at 6:09am PDT