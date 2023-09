HELIKOPTER MU ODSEKAO GLAVU, UDAVILA SE U ŠOLJI... Ovo su misteriozne i BIZARNE smrti poznatih glumaca koje lede krv u žilama

“I went to the movies frequently...I would go home &...act as though I were a leading lady, walk toward the mirror & kiss my reflection, thinking it was one of my movie heroes.” Born María Guadalupe Villalobos Vélez, in San Luis de Potosi, MEX #OTD 1908...Remembering #LupeVélez! pic.twitter.com/II8FXWK5vf