KURIR COLUMNIST SVETISLAV BASARA WINS NIN AWARD FOR NOVEL KONTRAENDORFIN

Writer and Kurir columnist Svetislav Basara is the 67th winner of the NIN Award, the most important literary prize in Serbia.

There were 212 contenders for the NIN Award this year, and seven novels made it into the shortlist. During the announcement of the award winner, one of the jury members, Marjan Čakarević, said that Basara's novel titled Kontraendorfin (Counter-endorphin) came out on top as it "brings something important, qualitatively new, which wasn't there in Basara's previous books."

This is the second time Basara has won the most prestigious literary award. His novel titled Rise and Fall of Parkinson's Disease won the NIN Award in 2006.

(Kurir.rs)

