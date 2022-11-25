MINISTER DUBRAVKA ĐEDOVIĆ KURIR EXCLUSIVE: 'The electricity and gas prices to be a great challenge for us'

'It is the Government's position to protect the vulnerable groups to the greatest extent possible and to keep our economy competitive, given that European countries help their companies. On the other hand, salaries and pensions will increase, and we will take account of the citizens' purchasing power'

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović is one of the new names in the Government of Serbia. She also has one of the key positions on Prime Minister Ana Brnabić's team, which is to tackle the challenges of the global crisis. In her first in-depth interview with Kurir – which took place on her birthday - Minister Đedović said that the goal that had been set is clear: providing maximum protection for the citizens and having warm homes over the winter. Touching on the necessity of saving electricity, she announced that the Government would at one point have to deal with electricity and gas prices, protecting the vulnerable groups but also keeping our economy competitive.

Talking about her career prior to taking up the ministerial post and juggling her family and professional obligations, Minister Đedović revealed why returning to Belgrade had been fateful for her, why raising four children is the greatest job in the world, and how she had adapted to a life after the divorce.

What are your first impressions as Minister of Mining and Energy? What do you think about Ana Brnabić's new team? Did you know some of your Cabinet colleagues from before?

"I have collaborated with many Cabinet ministers before in my previous economy-related work – including those from the Ministry of Mining and Energy – having financed important EPIS, EMS and Srbijagas projects since 2005. Being familiar with the energy infrastructure and the how things stood in public enterprises has helped me a lot as I took up this post. At the present moment, the energy sector is the most important for Serbia. There are many challenges, but I have the support of the Government and the head of state, and we all work together in order to weather the harsh coming winter as painlessly as possible, as well as prepare for the one after."

"Weathering the winter" is one of the most commonly heard warnings around the time you are to take the helm at the Ministry of Mining and Energy. Will you continue to remind us to save energy, or do you have good news for the citizens? What kind of winter is in store for us, and are we in good hands?

"Of course we will continue to remind citizens, businesses, and institutions, because they ought to know that the situation is very difficult regarding the energy carrier prices and availability. I remind myself and my children too to save. Why do we need a light on in a room that we are not in? Why should we start a half-empty washer? I could go on like listing things like this. By saving electricity, we are helping ourselves, our wallets, as well as the state, to successfully deal with this unprecedented crisis. At one point, we will have to deal with the electricity and gas prices, because they are among the lowest in Europe. The Government's position is to protect the vulnerable groups to the greatest extent possible, but also to keep our economy competitive, given that European countries help their companies. On the other hand, salaries and pensions will increase, and we will take account of the citizens' purchasing power. What everyone needs to be aware of is that the Government doesn't have a pot of gold to take money from, and that it is only as a result of stable public finances that we are surviving this crisis. Our goal is to provide maximum protection for the citizens and have warm homes to spend the winter in."

Does the fact that you have taken up this post indicate a change in Serbia's energy policy? What are your priorities?

"Energy policy is the Government's policy, not just the policy of a single minister. I certainly support the idea that we should have more energy sources and not be dependent on one side only. This is why we have been investing and constructing – so that we could bring energy sources from everywhere, with the aim of ensuring safe supply for our citizens."

You have taken over a portfolio which reflects perhaps most clearly the current geopolitical relations as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Russian energy sources are being "driven out" of Europe, there is insistence on diversification, but many countries – including Serbia – are still dependent on Russian gas. What path should Serbia take regarding these matters, and which path can it take?

"All of Europe depends on Russian gas. Serbia is in a more favourable position there because of our relationship with Russia, which has allowed us to secure sufficient amounts at good prices. In addition, owing to the good relations we have with Hungary, we have managed to store additional quantities of gas in their storage facilities. Serbia should aim to be energy-independent and ensure safe supply. That's not easy because it requires additional investments in gas lines needed to build the necessary infrastructure, which would then allow us to bring in gas from Greece, Albania, or Azerbaijan. Had Serbia not completed the Balkan Stream in January last year, we would be facing a huge problem now, and the citizens should know that. However, we have seen that the decision made by Croatia, which seems ill-disposed towards us, can have an effect – us paying oil at higher prices in the future. This is why building alternative gas lines – towards Hungary, for example – is very important. All this takes time, money, and commitment, and these will be my priorities in the future."

It is interesting that your education took you as far as Hollywood, some of your journalistic feats to Afghanistan, and your career to Luxembourg. What follows now is another important address in Belgrade – 11 Nemanjina Street. How would you describe your path, what has been guiding you forward?

"You know, I was born here, and this is where I got my education. I left for the United States, and then for Europe, where I was building my career for nearly two decades. Still, the wish to help and live in my own country prevailed, and so in 2016 I became head of the European Investment Bank's regional office. Five years later, even though I had a great career at the biggest international financial institution in the world, I decided to stay in Serbia and work in the private sector because I realized that, with my international expertise and experience, I could make a much bigger contribution here than in France, Spain, or Italy. Lastly, joining the Government of Serbia was a duty and an obligation for me, as well as an honour – to serve my country and my people. This wish was stronger than all the privileges that I had had in the international private sector."

You are one of the young and educated people who have returned to Serbia after getting your degrees and having successful careers abroad. Was that decision hard or easy to make?

"It was fateful. Although I was happy to be building my career and gaining experience and expertise abroad, my entire work so far has almost always been tightly linked to this region and Serbia. I have worked on capital projects in Serbia, energy included, for the past 17 years, except in the period between 2013 and 2015, when I was involved in projects taking place in Western Europe. So, being involved in the development of Serbia for many years is why returning to my country and eventually living here – both myself and my children – makes perfect sense."

You have talked about starting your own family, which is a bit unusual, given that you have raised four children – two of your own and two of your then husband's. How hard was it to keep such a family straight? How are things working out now?

"Big families are great and complex. In my case, it required a lot of effort, work, and patience, but the love we all feel for one another is so strong that it was worth every second. Raising four children is the best possible job in the world."

Crisis in having fun at taverns as well 'Dajte vina, hoću lom' ('Give Me Wine, I Want to Trash the Whole Place') to be replaced by 'I tebe sam sit, kafano' ('I'm Sick and Tired of You As Well, Tavern') You revealed in an interview that taverns relax you and that you like to have fun there. What songs do you request when the atmosphere is great? "I like Džej Ramadanovski, Toma Zdravković, Haris Džinović, … 'Give Me Wine, I Want to Trash the Whole Place' is one of my favourites, but given how much work we have ahead of us, I think that 'I'm Sick and Tired of You As Well, Tavern' will be my song. It's highly unlikely that there will be time for any kind of fun."

Successful in a "male world" 'Women have helped me a great deal in my career' A successful woman in a high-ranking post still makes news in Serbia. What was it like in your case? Did you have more obstacles than your colleagues in proving your abilities and achieving your goal?

"What I can tell you is that it still makes news in many countries across the globe. We all have obstacles in our careers, both men and women. It may be a bit more difficult for us women, because on average we have more obligations with the family, the children, the home. I've always tried to be all my male colleagues' 'equal' in our work together. It hasn't always depended on me but on the other side too, but I think I have largely succeeded. I will try to keep it that way in the future as well. Still, knowledge and experience cannot be ignored by anyone. Women have helped me a lot in my career, so I make an effort to help my female colleagues too."

