BRUTAL SHOOTINGS ON THE STREETS OF QATAR: Stray dogs are being killed with NO MERCY (VERY DISTURBING)

DOHA - Massive brutal killings of the dogs continues shameless. Dogs which we previously reported about, and asked for help for are now all gone. Armed men, and one 12 years old child with them came back, shot point blank the remaining of the dogs, leaving them to a mercy of horrifying death.

Our contact from Qatar Animal Rescue reports to us that regardless of numerous reports against the animal cruelty authorities did nothing. In the areas where shootings happened and keep on happening are construction sites, workers are too afraid for both losing their jobs and also for losing their lives as armed men can come back any time and kill them all, as per their words of fear.

On the note, as a reminder shootings prior to the world cup were happening all over Doha, regardless weather it is civilian compound or a construction site with the reason: to keep Qatar free of strays.

The day before Christmas on 24.12.2022. there was a massive shooting leaving none of the dogs alive, this was also reported to the authorities, and nothing was done, instead members of organizations were brought into questioning for what reasons they are putting a shame on the country by trying to file reports like that. There is absolutely now law that protects either animals or people who only want to help.

WARNING! VERY DISTURBING CONTENT

00:51 VRLO UZNEMIRUJUĆI VIDEO! PSI U KATARU UBIJENI NA SVIREP NAČIN!

Next mass shooting happened on 28.01.2023. In the middle of the day while our volunteers went to feed the dogs. Instead of finding happy waving tails, they encountered sudden entrance of armed men, who opened the fire on the dogs despite of people being there. Shooting almost all. When the horror finished, men left with treats that they will be back again.

This time the shooting happened in front of our eye witness, who rushed 2 dogs to the hospital. Out of the two one haven’t made it. Doggy named Robbie died in the veterinary. Another one was shot but volunteers got him to the veterinary on time and he was saved, bullets were successfully removed from his body and now he is in recovery. One out of many.

Robbie is saved by volunteers foto: private source

Others are just left behind, dead says Qatar animal rescue. The incident has been reported to the authorities by the rescue organization, and the answer of the police is pressuring witnesses to drop the charges while even advocating for the shooting by saying that “it is good that dogs were killed as they would have bitten someone”. Those dogs were friendly and would have hurt even a fly, organization stated.

Responsible ones for the shooting were a men and his son, which bring into a question who authorizes a 12 years old child to go around with 22 caliber weapon?

While the organization is trying to get justice for dogs that have been shot, another rescue call came in, on 01.02.2023.

- We were informed that 2 Husky puppies have been poisoned and left to die in front of one of the biggest malls in Doha, without any mercy. This just explains how frequent killing are going on, that organizations that we have, which are very few cannot handle anymore nor we can make it everywhere on time - claimed volunteers.

WARNING! DISTURBING IMAGES

1 / 4 Foto: ustupljene fotografije

During the world cup itself there have been signs of improvement of the situation, as football players Kyle Walker and John Stones adopted stray cat named Dave, and initiated the idea of adoptions during FIFA in regards to cats, however no action was taken in regards to dogs, they were killed and streets were cleared for the public not to see the real situation, while in parallel world, just on the other side of Doha we were facing massive killing with no hope.

Shka Noora Al Thanni the owner of the Qatar animal rescue tried herself to reach to the so called "government shelter".

- It is nothing but the death row. I wasn't let even near it. No one knows what is happening inside, only thing that we do know for a fact that no dog or cat ever made it out of there alive. Authorities are forbidding anyone to enter inside.

- I have been trying to get my voice out loud and to be heard, but there is just as much as we can do, with the help of volunteers, with no budget, no place to keep these poor souls. Everything is being paid from our pockets, having a charity for dogs in this country is forbidden by law, our hand are so tight up. I will not stay silent, someone has to respond - Shka says.

- We tried to reach out to PETA, Lady Freethinker and numerous organizations, where the only answer did come from the Lady Freethinker that they will look into the situation but nothing has been done until now. They have responded that they based their campaigns on their own investigations or the news articles published. We tried reaching out to media where just blurred version of what is actual situation was published. This is not just a horror it is becoming terror knowing that armed people can freely walk around and open fire to innocent without facing any consequences - says one of our sources from the group of volunteers who has been trying to get in touch with the organizations.

Besides mass shooting of dogs, there has been constant reporting of animal cruelty over the cats too, however those numbers were hard to get tracked as Qatar is swamped with cats, and once couple of them have been ran over, or killed no one even pays the attention. In every day traffic on a daily basis one can see at least 10 cats being ran over without anyone stopping to even look back.

Recently Paws rescue took into care 100 cats from a so called breeder who kept those cats in horrifying conditions and no one did anything against it. It is nearly impossible to provide a treatment and to rehome 100 cats.

For years there has been a fight with government in order to close so called “animal souq” where all sorts of animals (pigeons, monkeys, turtles, rabbits, dogs, cats…) are being kept without food and water in most inhumane conditions. Some of the animals were claimed to be stolen and were returned to their owners after the intervention of rescuing organizations however the place has never even got close to getting shut down. The animals who somehow do survive but don’t look good any more, and are too sick to be sold, are just being thrown away in garbage in the best case scenario. The petition against this place has been opened in 2019 bringing only 37.484 signatures which were not close enough for the place to be closed.

Qatar is hosting more events in upcoming years, EXPO 2023, Asian games 2023, Formula one 2024, and all those events are and will be built with the blood on the hands of everyone who set down and did nothing while they could have. Those events will be built on fear. Why the question remains? Are animals such a same to be shown to the public during these events or so dangerous that they should have been brutally killed? At the same time Qatar opened a massive zoo where among other endangered and rare species such as Chinese Pandas were brought in for the country to parade with them.

So our source has only one question:

- Where do we say enough? When is the line going to be drawn?

