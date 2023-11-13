FIRST SERBIAN HBO TV SERIES! Anica Dobra for Kurir: “At long last! This work puts wind in my sails”

Yesterday great news broke that the Serbian Children of Evil will premiere on 2 November on the HBO Max streaming platform. This will be our first TV series on HBO and, according to this US company, the entire season will be on offer.

foto: Firefly Production

“Ah! At long last! The feeling of contentment was probably my first reaction to the news that the show would be broadcast. ‘Huh?!’ was probably my first reaction to the offer to read the script for the TV series Children of Evil, based on the dramatic, exiting, and passionate novel by Miodrag Majić with the same name. The script has made the whole store filmic, and the directors Tagić and Stefanović have made an effort for me to lose and find myself in my role at the same time, which befits the description of my role as Mira Kovač.

foto: Firefly Production

“She is part of a parallel, main story, interacting accidentally and deliberately with the protagonists, while herself going through complicated and unintelligent life circumstances. Her distrust of the future doesn’t allow her to get rid of the past. She keeps both her eyes closed for a long time, and it’s uncertain whether she will find hope and a way out. Working with the directors and colleagues on this project has simply put wind in my sails, so hopefully my enthusiasm will be felt by everyone who watch this TV series,” Anica Dobra said in her exclusive interview with Kurir.

No renewal

“This is a great success for our production. HBO is a streaming platform that’s stronger and older than Netflix. The TV series Children of Evil has only ten episodes, and it will not be renewed. The story was based on a novel and has an ending. These days everyone makes series with several seasons. I was lucky to be able to choose my associates and actors with whom I wanted to work. The Children of Evil is a modern story, and from the first to the last episode we are trying to find out what happened. The main character is a lawyer who has a case that is bigger than himself even,” one of the directors, Ivan Stefanović, said for Kurir.

foto: Nemanja Nikolić

His co-director is Vladimir Tagić, and the scriptwriters are Katarina Mitrović and Bojan Vuletić.

The TV series was produced by Telekom Serbia and the production company Firefly.

foto: Firefly Production

This thriller is set in Belgrade, where a politician is dramatically murdered. After an unknown person kills the victim and leaves a blood-stained gold coin in her hand, many questions are raised, and many events follow that need to be solved. The search for the killer takes us into a world full of crimes of passion, revenge, warnings, and symbolisms.

foto: Firefly Production

A guide for thrillers

“I’m extremely happy! The first Serbian TV series to premiere on HBO! Thank you!” said Miodrag Majić, the author of the novel, in his first reaction on social media. He was very pleased as well when the news broke that a TV series would be made based on his work.

foto: Beta/Dragan Gojić

“From the moment the novel Children of Evil was presented to the general readership, one of the most common comments was that a TV series based on the text should be made as soon as possible. The readers recognized images in the story, felt the protagonists, and visualized their actions. I hope that we will be going back to the series, as has been the case with the novel, recognizing in it another guide for rare domestic thrillers.”

foto: Firefly Production

The characters from the novel The Children of Evil, published by Vulkan Publishing and still a hit with the readership, having sold more than 50,000 copies, are played, in addition to Anica Dobra, by Radovan Vujović, Milica Janevski, Jovana Stojiljković, Zoran Cvijanović, Slaven Došlo, Nikola Kojo, Peđa Marjanović, Miodrag Dragičević and many others.

Kurir.rs