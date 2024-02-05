COMPLETE DOMINANCE! KURIR SERBIA’S FIRST CHOICE IN JANUARY TOO

WMG continues its complete digital dominance, and Kurir has been positioned as the most powerful media brand ever since Gemius introduced the presentation of media brand power. January* confirm that Kurir is the most-read and visited web portal in Serbia, with most time spent by users there, and that Kurir Television is the most-viewed generalist cable TV channel on the networks on which it is available.

Kurir the most read and visited web portal, with most time spent by users

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 62 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and visits, and the most loyal readership, who spent an average of one hour on the web portal. As regards the total time spent on the web portals, the data shows that Kurir’s visitors spent as much as 32 percent more time on this web portal compared to Blic, and 232 percent more compared to Telegraf.

In January, Kurir had over 210 million page views, which is 39 percent more than the next-ranked competitor.

Kurir the most powerful media brand in Serbia

Ever since the Gemius data has been presented using a new interface, it has become even more evident how far head of its competitors’ web portals Kurir is.

The chart that shows the power of websites in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

KURIR INFO: No. 1 news destination

According to the Gemius data for January, Kurir Info is the first choice of people who follow news. Compared to Blic, Kurir Info has 118,896 more users monthly. Kurir Info users spend as much as 42 percent more time, view 55 percent more pages, and have 63 percent more visits than the users of Blic Info categories.

*Kurir Info (Society, Serbia, Belgrade, Politics, Current, Plant, Region), Blic Info (Society, Serbia, Belgrade, Politics, Current, World, Vojvodina, Republic of Srpska, Economy)

KURIR STIL: Women’s No. 1 web portal in Serbia

As for women’s web portals, the Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia. In January, as many as 2.22 million real users visited Stil, which is 125,376 users more than the second-ranked Blic Žena. Stil taking the lead in this category is supported by the fact that it had 2.13 million, i.e. 11 percent more page views than the second-ranked women’s website.

KURIR BIZNIS: Business web portal No. 1 in Serbia

According to the Gemius data for January, Kurir Biznis is the first choice of people who follow information from the world of business. This confirms the fact that this web portal is a relevant destination for anyone interested in entrepreneurship, personal finance, technology, real estate, the stock exchange, as well as macro-economic topics. Compared to Blic, Kurir Biznis has 86,592 more users monthly. Kurir Biznis users spend as much as 29 percent more time on the business pages than do users of Blic Biznis, have over 24 percent more visits, and view 40 percent more pages, which speaks to the quality of the Kurir Biznis web portal content.

KURIR PLANETA: The No. 1 destination to follow current events in the world

According to the Gemius data for January, Kurir Planeta is the first choice of people who follow current events in the world. Compared to Blic, Kurir Planeta has 248,256 more users monthly. Kurir Planeta users spend as much as 40 percent more time, have 34 percent more visits, and view 61 percent more pages than the users of Blic Svet. Bearing in mind the current events in the Middle East and in Ukraine, such results speak to the quality of the Kurir Planeta web portal content and confirm the trust of its readership.

CABLE TELEVISION CHANNEL No. 1: Kurir Television the most viewed generalist cable television channel on the networks on which it is available

In only three years of broadcasting, Kurir Television has managed to position itself as the most-viewed cable television channel on the networks where it is available. Recently, it has often been the most viewed cable television channel in Serbia in the ‘all viewers’ category.

We have the largest viewership share and the reach that exceeds 850,000 viewers daily, as well as the highest steady annual viewership share growth (35 percent) of all cable channels. (Source: Nielsen).

The success of our television is a result of the power of the Kurir brand, which is recognizable by its high-quality content that meets the needs of the viewers, as well as of the fact that we make over 10 hours of original programming every workday, with the best news content, plenty of family entertainment content, and popular TV series and films..

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

*The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://e-public.gemius.com/rs

