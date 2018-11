REKLI MU DA MU JE PAS SMRTNO BOLESTAN: Gradonačelnik iz SAD ga poveo NEZABORAVNO PUTOVANJE (VIDEO)

Roadtrip of a lifetime to #VancouverIsland for a terminally ill dog born in B.C. This is why @PaulHeroux took 10y/o Mura on a 12 day trip to visit her birthplace. (Warning, this story may give you all the feels <3) @CityNewsVAN @BT_Vancouver @NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/wdNKjYoUYf