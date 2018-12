KRITIKOVALA JE HALJINU KOJU JE NOSILA MISICA I SADA JOJ PRETI ROBIJA: Kada je saznala ko je dizajnirao haljinu odmah je obrisla komentar, ali oni uvrede ne praštaju!

The exquisite Thai Silk gowns that HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana has designed for Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017 and Sophida Karnchanarin, Miss Universe Thailand 2018 on a night of “Thai Night” Gala Dinner are a great challenge. They were inspired by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s wardrobe, using solid Thai silk combined with Praewa Silk which is such a perfect combination between an extraordinary traditional Thai style and a modern fashion. #Sirivannavari #SirivannavariBangkok #SirivannavariCouture #2018MissUniverse #MissUniverse #MontreePR @sirivannavari_shop

A post shared by SIRIVANNAVARI BANGKOK OFFICIAL (@sirivannavari_shop) on Dec 5, 2018 at 9:18pm PST