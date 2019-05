RAZOTKRIVENA TAJNA MISTERIOZNE OLUJE: Posle 350 godina konačno otkriveno kako je za samo 15 minuta GRAD SRAVNJEN SA ZEMLJOM! (VIDEO)

#weatherpicofday 'Beasts of May' striated 'mothership', low precip (LP) supercell hovers over the grassy Sandhills of Nebraska near the town of Ansley on 26 May 2013. Pronounced temp inversion, aka CAP, is responsible for those awesome layers!

