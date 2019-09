U.S. jets bombed an ISIS-“infested island” in northern Iraq Tuesday...

More than 80,000 pounds of laser-guided bombs were dropped on the island a “major transit hub” for ISIS, located on the Tigris River south of Mosul, according to U.S. Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III.#WWG1WGA pic.twitter.com/h1J8cGAq3o