ON SUVERENO VLADA 34 GODINE I NEMA NAMERU DA ODE! Suprugu nikad nije poljubio u javnosti, želi smrt za gejeve, a protivi se i oralnom seksu: To se ne radi ustima, ustima se jede. Ako to radite, možete dobiti crve!

Gen. Yoweri Museveni of house Kaguta, First of his name, King of Banyankole and overseer of the 8 kingdoms in Uganda, Giver of the brown envelop, Bringer of Peace, Father of SFC and General of the UPDF, The Unshot, Protector of the Republic...



Did i forget anything? pic.twitter.com/35tkNbYDW8