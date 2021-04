BAJDEN PUTINA NAZVAO KLUTINOM! Kralj gafova ne prestaje da briljira, pomešao još neke bitne pojmove na konferenciji VIDEO

🇺🇸_||~🇷🇺 President Joe #Biden called for de-escalation of tensions after slapping an array of #sanctions on #Russia, saying that the U.S. is not looking to ‘kick-off a cycle of escalation and conflict’ .. #Putin #usa #Biden #putinbiden pic.twitter.com/abSRW5Hynj https://t.co/YztdEmkuQv