VULKAN NA HAVAJIMA PONOVO IZBACUJE LAVU: Pogledajte erupciju jednog od najaktivnijih vulkana na svetu! VIDEO

The initial vents of the new Kīlauea summit eruption appeared on the central crater floor yesterday at about 3:20 p.m. HST. Just after 4:40 p.m., a new vent opened on the west wall of the crater, and the initial moments were captured in this video! #KilaueaErupds #Kilauea pic.twitter.com/6OJjFM0caU