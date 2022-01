STAMPEDO NA HRIŠĆANSKOM FESTIVALU: U Liberiji poginulo najmanje 29 ljudi, među njima i deca

☠️ #Liberia: 30 Feared Dead after Armed Robbery, #Stampede at Crusade in #NewKru Town#MONROVIA – At least 30 persons are believed to be dead in New Kru Town during a stampede that occurred during a crusade at the D. Tweh Field. 📰 https://t.co/SYYJlFmxjc Thu Jan 20 2022 pic.twitter.com/FeP4MBk5rB