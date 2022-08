HAOS NA ULICAMA TRIPOLIJA: Najmanje 23 osobe poginule tokom uličnih borbi u prestonici, stanovnici u strahu (FOTO, VIDEO)

🇱🇾☠️87 people were injured and 12 people were killed d̵u̵r̵i̵n̵g̵ ̵t̵h̵e̵ ̵o̵n̵g̵o̵i̵n̵g̵ ̵a̵r̵m̵e̵d̵ ̵c̵l̵a̵s̵h̵e̵s̵ after democracy was brought in Tripoli today - reports the Ministry of Health of Libya ''Freedom and democracy'' explained in one video... pic.twitter.com/oqt11XKIsL