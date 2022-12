JOŠ JEDNA MISTERIOZNA SMRT: Izenada preminuo jedan najpoznatijih ruskih inženjera, optužen da je proneverio 60 MILIONA DOLARA

The mysterious deaths of high-ranking 🇷🇺 military officials and engineers continue Vladimir Nesterov, the general constructor of the new "Angara" launch vehicles, died in 🇷🇺 Just 6 days ago Aleksandr Buzakov, 67, died. He headed "Admiralty Shipyards" - (submarines, Kalibrs) pic.twitter.com/vXoAzbrDWg