REDOVI U KALIFORNIJI KAO KOD JEZDE I DAFINE! Zbog propasti banke građani u panici da će izgubiti štednju! NEVEROVATAN PRIZOR

SATURDAY! Contagion spreads: Desperate customers line up outside First Republic Bank to take their money out - after SVB bank collapsed and sent shockwaves through market There had been fears following SVB's demise for First Republic's future when https://t.co/ioWMnphJBu… https://t.co/UGVWKTeny8 pic.twitter.com/xnF2iZnMyr