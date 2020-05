SRBIN JE U AMERICI BIO BOG: Klanjaju mu se kao Nikoli Jokiću! Još pamte njegovo NAREĐENJE prvoj zvezdi reprezentacije

#OTD in 1991: Bora Milutinović managed his first match as #USMNT head coach, a 1-0 victory vs. 🇺🇾 in Denver. Bora would lead the 🇺🇸 at @FIFAWorldCup '94 where the team advanced to the Knockout Round for the first time since 1930. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sYX9N99VIW