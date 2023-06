MESI DEFINITIVNO PRELOMIO: Evo gde sjajni Argentinac nastavlja karijeru!

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami 🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen. 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/UYqemodrxk