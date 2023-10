LICE MU UNAKAŽENO, ZARADIO 13 KOPČI: Ovako izgleda trener Liona dan posle napada navijača Marseja!

Disgusting fans & behaviour. Speedy recovery to Fabio Grosso🙏🏼💙 It was reported by @SkySports that French police have arrested 9 people & still searching for other possible suspects involved. Grosso, a victim in this situation recieved 13 stitches to his eye area. https://t.co/euDQjUdmg8 pic.twitter.com/xqcVEwzo0S